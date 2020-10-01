Advertisement

September Breakdown (First Alert Weather Lab 10-01-2020)

Started warmer, ended cooler
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Another month is done, so we have all the data to look back at!

TEMPERATURES

By the start, we saw the that there was a potential for the Midwest to see below average temperatures.

The temperature outlook for September favored slightly cooler temperatures.
The temperature outlook for September favored slightly cooler temperatures.

Through the month of September in the Quad Cities average highs start in the low 80s and are near 70 by the end.

Averages through the month of September drop over 10 degrees.
Averages through the month of September drop over 10 degrees.

For this September, the Quad Cities was about even in how many above or below average days that occurred.

High temperatures in September averaged at about 75 degrees. Coolest: Sept 8, 57 degrees. Warmest: Sept 2, 90 degrees.
High temperatures in September averaged at about 75 degrees. Coolest: Sept 8, 57 degrees. Warmest: Sept 2, 90 degrees.

RAINFALL

For the month the Quad Cities received 6.52 inches of rain, with most falling September 6 through September 12. The rainiest day was on September 6 with just over 2 inches.

OCTOBER

Although the area has started the month off cooler, the temperature outlook for October shows there’s a chance for above average temperatures. By the start of next week high temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s!

October's temperature outlook shows the potential for above average temperatures in the Midwest.
October's temperature outlook shows the potential for above average temperatures in the Midwest.

