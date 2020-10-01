Advertisement

Several catalytic converters reported stolen in Mount Pleasant

Multiple catalytic converters were reported stolen out of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Multiple catalytic converters were reported stolen out of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.(Walker / Amazon.com, Inc., MGN, (https://www.amazon.com/Walker-16360-Certified-Catalytic-Converter/dp/B001FHXXBA))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several catalytic converters were reported stolen in Mount Pleasant.

Officials say they took a call on Tuesday, Sept. 22 shortly after 9 a.m. that they had been stolen at U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Avenue south of Mount Pleasant. They were stolen from several Ford cargo vans.

The incident is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 319-385-2712.

