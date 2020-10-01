Advertisement

Temporary COVID-19 test site returning to Rock Island County this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, which is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Health officials say community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. However, photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Anyone who’d like to be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, health officials say you will not be allowed to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered. Health officials ask you to please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, the Rock Island County Health Department says there could be wait times. Health officials ask you to please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Health officials encourage testing for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, you can use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for parts of Rock Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say there was an unexpected pressure drop in the water system.

News

Iowa officials report 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

News

Illinois officials report 2,200+ coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

Back To School

School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The district says the school board voted to stick with the plan through early next year.

News

School board officials vote to continue hybrid learning at Pleasant Valley schools

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Illinois health officials issue guidance on how to celebrate Halloween safely this year

Updated: 3 hours ago

KWQC

Two full moons & a cold start to October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Trending warmer and drier than normal this month.

News

First Frost Of The Season Could Arrive For Some Friday Or Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Frost will only be likely if either morning brings light or no wind and a mostly clear sky!

News

WIU purchases filters to help protect against COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Western Illinois University campuses in Macomb and Moline are taking ventilation precautions to help protect their students. 380 “High-Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters were purchased.