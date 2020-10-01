Temporary COVID-19 test site returning to Rock Island County this weekend

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, which is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Health officials say community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. However, photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Anyone who’d like to be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, health officials say you will not be allowed to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered. Health officials ask you to please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, the Rock Island County Health Department says there could be wait times. Health officials ask you to please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Health officials encourage testing for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, you can use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.