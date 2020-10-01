Advertisement

T.J. Schneckloth selected as interim Davenport Community School District superintendent

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday named T.J. Schneckloth, director of student support and federal programs for the Davenport Community School District, as interim superintendent.

The move comes nearly a week after the board voted to temporarily replace Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s chief financial officer.

The department of education said in a media release that it had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.”

The department also said the district had “consistently failed” to improve those issues, and the Department of Education recommends the move.

Schneckloth was named interim superintendent in October 2018 after former Superintendent Art Tate resigned and served until Koblyski took over.

Schneckloth will report directly to the state board of education, according to a proposed plan released this week by the department of education. Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, and Shane Williams, director of educational services, will provide “mentoring, oversight, and support” for Schneckloth.

An interim CFO will be determined jointly by Schneckloth, Decker, Williams, and department of education staff no later than Oct. 9.

The initial timeline for this structure will last for six months. The state board can consider extending the timeline at its meeting in March, according to the plan.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Study shows benefits of statins in older adults

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.

News

Police find missing 72-year-old Rock Falls man

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

News

Midday Medical: Study on benefit of statins in older adults

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital explains the encouraging results that show cholesterol-lowering drugs can help save lives in those over 75.

News

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is being sold

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 2,100+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH says more than 65,000 tests reported in 24 hours.

News

Temporary COVID-19 test site returning to Rock Island County this weekend

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Rock Island Co. releases ‘concerning’ number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Rock Island County board member hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Genesis to provide free flu vaccinations for elementary children at Modern Woodmen Park

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The vaccinations will be available on Wednesday at the Florian Keen Parking Lot.