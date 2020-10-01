T.J. Schneckloth selected as interim Davenport Community School District superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday named T.J. Schneckloth, director of student support and federal programs for the Davenport Community School District, as interim superintendent.

The move comes nearly a week after the board voted to temporarily replace Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s chief financial officer.

The department of education said in a media release that it had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.”

The department also said the district had “consistently failed” to improve those issues, and the Department of Education recommends the move.

Schneckloth was named interim superintendent in October 2018 after former Superintendent Art Tate resigned and served until Koblyski took over.

Schneckloth will report directly to the state board of education, according to a proposed plan released this week by the department of education. Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, and Shane Williams, director of educational services, will provide “mentoring, oversight, and support” for Schneckloth.

An interim CFO will be determined jointly by Schneckloth, Decker, Williams, and department of education staff no later than Oct. 9.

The initial timeline for this structure will last for six months. The state board can consider extending the timeline at its meeting in March, according to the plan.

This is a developing story.

