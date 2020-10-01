Two full moons & a cold start to October

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - By now we know we are in for a cold start to October, in fact it will feel more like the end of October than early October today. However, the month is trending warmer and drier than normal which is a far cry from last year when we 10″ of snow for the month!

We had nearly 10" of snow last year! (kwqc)

Another cool feature this month will be the two full moons. First one is today and it rises at a little after 7PM. It’s called the harvest moon because it’s the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox. The second full moon will occur on Halloween! The second full moon in a month is known as a blue moon and happens only every two or three years. Thus, the idiom “once in a blue moon”. Note, the moon won’t actually look blue.

