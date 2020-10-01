Advertisement

Whiteside Co. prepares for bar, restaurant restrictions

Whiteside County will be seeing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions starting on Saturday, October 3rd. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement on Tuesday following a rolling positivity rate beyond 8% for more than three consecutive days in Region 1 in Illinois.
By Talya Faggart
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County will be seeing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions starting on Saturday, October 3rd. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement on Tuesday following a rolling positivity rate beyond 8% for more than three consecutive days in Region 1 in Illinois. The region includes Lee, Whiteside, Carroll, and Jo Daviess counties. Restrictions include the closure of indoor service for bars and restaurants.

“I didn’t want to get back to this point again but we’ll do the best that we can do,” said Tanya Strader, manager of The Factory Pub 'n' Grub.

For her, the news that more restrictions would be set in place was disappointing.

“I want to be open fully. I feel bad for other places that haven’t survived through this. We’ve done very well. We have amazing customers and an amazing clientele. We’re a family-run business so that has helped tremendously and we could not be more appreciative. So as far as us we’re not going anywhere. However, it is a setback,” Strader said.

This is also the second time they’re closing since reopening their indoor dining experience back in July when restrictions were previously lifted.

“We’ll do the best we can, again. I mean I hate that we’re getting set backward again but don’t really have a choice. There’s nothing else we can do besides continue to do the curbside, carry out [and] as much patio dining as people feel comfortable going outside,” she said.

Kris Noble, the Executive Director of the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce said the bar and restaurant industry is heavily impacted by these specific restrictions.

“We are going to have to do a really good job of trying to help them, whether it be applications for the big grant if they haven’t applied for the PPP funding," she said.

Noble also said getting through this will be a community effort.

“I love this community and I just want people to understand some of our businesses may not make it through this and we need to figure out how to support them. Maybe whether or not we agree with the mask up thing but if it’s showing that that works, then maybe that’s what we need to do,” Noble said.

There are still ways the community can support the local economy.

“We’re a smaller community and ‚you know, Sterling, Rock Falls area, and I think we believe in helping each other and so simple measures of ordering curbside if that’s what you need to do,” Noble said.

“Order carryout, curbside. We’re open for a couple more days. So, come out support us, see us before we have to shut down again,” Strader said.

As they look ahead, Noble said there’s no one size fits all solution, but they’re going to try to figure something out soon.

“Fighting for the small mom and pop shop may not seem like a priority but for us it is, but there’s lots of obstacles,” she said, “We have great relationships with our municipalities, with our local hospital. So we are going to have to figure this out sooner, you know there’s no precedent, and do what is in the best interest or what’s going to help our community survive. If somebody has that answer. That would be great, but again, I work with chamber directors all around the state. and there’s not a one size fits all answer. I do believe following the protocol that mask up, wash up, and stay six feet apart has been shown to work. So when you asked about what can we do, those three little steps, whether or not you agree with it, I get it, I get it, but maybe that’s where we start.”

Health officials said the region will have to see an average positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three consecutive days in order to move back to phase 4. IDPH said they’ll track the positivity rate in the region to determine if restrictions need to be increased, can be relaxed, or remain the same.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Frost Of The Season Could Arrive For Some Friday Or Saturday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Frost will only be likely if either morning brings light or no wind and a mostly clear sky!

News

WIU purchases filters to help protect against COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
Western Illinois University campuses in Macomb and Moline are taking ventilation precautions to help protect their students. 380 “High-Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters were purchased.

News

First Frost Of The Season Could Arrive For Some Friday Or Saturday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A Frosty start for some is possible by the weekend

News

WIU purchases HEPA filters to help protect against COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Rock Island Co. releases ‘concerning’ number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials in Rock Island County announced new cases and a “concerning” number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

News

Crews respond to large fire in Colona Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Crews from several departments were on the scene of a large, smoky blaze.

News

Illinois officials reminding drivers to watch out for deer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Illinois state officials are reminding drivers to keep an eye out for deer as mating season approaches.

News

Police say Moline man found in possession of cocaine and gun

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police with the Moline Police Department say 32-year-old Brandon R. Ivey, of Moline, was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was performed at his home. He was arrested by detectives with the Special Investigations Group.

News

Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Service launch sexual assault kit tracking

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Illinois State Police’s Division of Forensic Service has launched a sexual assault kit tracking system called CheckPoint. Officials with the police department say this allows sexual assault survivors to monitor the progress of evidence taken in their cases.

News

City of Davenport launches project to assist small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's called the “Small Business Resiliency Project.” City officials say they will begin accepting applications on October 15.