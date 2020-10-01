Advertisement

WIU purchases filters to help protect against COVID-19

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

As temperatures cool people will be forced indoors, reducing the options of social distancing outside in fresh air.

According to the EPA, “Ensuring proper ventilation with outside air can help reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants, including viruses indoors. However, by itself, increasing ventilation is not enough to protect people from COVID-19. When used along with other best practices recommended by the CDC and others, increasing ventilation can be part of a plan to protect people indoors.”

Western Illinois University campuses in Macomb and Moline are taking ventilation precautions to help protect their students. 380 “High-Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters were purchased.

“It’s actually got two filters in it. One is a pre-filter and a carbon filter that catches a little bit of the bigger particulates and the odors and then it goes through a pleated HEPA filter which is a really fine filter that catches the really fine particles. So it has a blower and draws air in and then blows it back out into the room,” says Troy Rhoads, Executive Director of Facilities Management at Western Illinois University.

Each filter costs about $225 dollars. 380 cost the university a total of about $85,000. Multiple filters are in each classroom depending on square footage.

While the air filters cannot protect from the virus by themself, the university if encouraging their faculty and students to be diligent in practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

“Our infection rates are not spiking. They are actually dropping and leveling off. So we are very hopeful to get through this semester and continue to improve and make it as safe as possible for both faculty and students,” says Rhoads.

