Autumn Decor at Elements of Design

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula went out to visit the new location of Elements of Design in Bettendorf (by the roundabout) to show off much of the curated fall collection on display and available for purchase from the Interior Design Studio & Fine Furnishings business. It’s an uncommon home goods store for the Quad Cities and seems more like a “big city” retail space. Designer advice: to create the “fall feeling” in your home, EOD recommends turning to floral, pillows, and textured throws to make the biggest impact.

Locally owned and operated for twenty years, Elements of Design can offer you the personal touch from a company that truly knows the importance of customer service! The design experts will gladly help you chose all the details that make a house a home, including furniture, window treatments, pillows, floral arrangements, and accessories. The retailer also carries a lot of “spa” items.

Elements of Design / 5123 Middle Road Suite 220 / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 355-4676

