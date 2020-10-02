Bettendorf police cruiser struck Friday following pursuit

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Early Friday afternoon, a Bettendorf Police Department cruiser was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Bettendorf.

According to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball, a driver failed to stop for police in the area of 26th and Grant St. in Bettendorf and ended up crashing in the area of Grant St. and 17th St.

Kimball said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Roosevelt Miller Jr., rear-ended a squad car, totaling his car and causing ‘significant’ damage to the squad car.

A TV6 crew reported a third car on scene suffered damage on the rear bumper.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle driven by Miller suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

The Bettendorf officer in the cruiser that was struck by Miller did not suffer any reported injuries, according to Kimball.

According to an inmate listing on the Scott County Jail, Miller is facing multiple charges including interference with official acts, leaving of the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding, driving without insurance, a lane violation, and driving on a suspended license.

TV6 also reported squad cars with Iowa State Patrol on scene assisting Bettendorf police.

Nick Grothus, owner of Bettendorf Muffler, said he was in his business when he heard the crash outside.

“Heard a little bit of a siren, heard a crash, went to the window, looked out, guy jumped out of the car with orange pants on, ran around the nail shop on 17th Street and three or four cops in pursuit. One went down the alley and one parked down the end of the street, cutting him off. They caught the guy, I guess,” said Grothus.

According to an inmate listing in Scott County, Miller is being held on with bond set at $8,350.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.