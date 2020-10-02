Advertisement

Bettendorf police cruiser struck Friday following pursuit

Crash at 17th Street and Grant Street Friday afternoon in Bettendorf
Crash at 17th Street and Grant Street Friday afternoon in Bettendorf(KWQC)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Early Friday afternoon, a Bettendorf Police Department cruiser was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Bettendorf.

According to Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball, a driver failed to stop for police in the area of 26th and Grant St. in Bettendorf and ended up crashing in the area of Grant St. and 17th St.

Kimball said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Roosevelt Miller Jr., rear-ended a squad car, totaling his car and causing ‘significant’ damage to the squad car.

A TV6 crew reported a third car on scene suffered damage on the rear bumper.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle driven by Miller suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

The Bettendorf officer in the cruiser that was struck by Miller did not suffer any reported injuries, according to Kimball.

According to an inmate listing on the Scott County Jail, Miller is facing multiple charges including interference with official acts, leaving of the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding, driving without insurance, a lane violation, and driving on a suspended license.

TV6 also reported squad cars with Iowa State Patrol on scene assisting Bettendorf police.

Nick Grothus, owner of Bettendorf Muffler, said he was in his business when he heard the crash outside.

“Heard a little bit of a siren, heard a crash, went to the window, looked out, guy jumped out of the car with orange pants on, ran around the nail shop on 17th Street and three or four cops in pursuit. One went down the alley and one parked down the end of the street, cutting him off. They caught the guy, I guess,” said Grothus.

According to an inmate listing in Scott County, Miller is being held on with bond set at $8,350.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport police search for restaurant robber

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police have a description of the suspect.

News

Five Muscatine police officers honored for saving lives this year

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The city of Muscatine awarded five police officers on Thursday for their honorable live-saving efforts.

News

Several children hurt in East Dubuque school bus accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Three of the 11 minors on board were taken to the hospital.

News

Morrison police arrest 19-year-old after BB air rifle incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say a male subject had been shot in the face.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Decision 2020

Mobile app, ‘WhereUVote’ helps voters stay informed in Clinton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The WhereUVote IA - Clinton County mobile app has been updated with the latest information ahead of the November 3 general election.

Local

Scott County prosecutor: Bettendorf officer-involved shooting was ‘justified and reasonable under the circumstances'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by a Bettendorf police officer last month has concluded.

News

Two year old Ottumwa girl killed in driveway accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anne Hughes
two-year-old girl died after being run over

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 90,754, with a positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,367 total deaths.

Iowa News

Davenport Duck City Bistro’s Jeremy Moskowitz named ‘Chef of the Year’ in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Jeremy Moskowitz is a chef at Duck City Bistro in Davenport.