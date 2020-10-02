Advertisement

Davenport Duck City Bistro’s Jeremy Moskowitz named ‘Chef of the Year’ in Iowa

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport restaurant chef has been named “Chef of the Year” by the Iowa Restaurant Association.

Jeremy Moskowitz is a chef at Duck City Bistro where many Quad Citians enjoy his food.

The restaurant association shared a list of 2020 winners on its Facebook page on Thursday.

It will present its annual state hospitality awards on November 16 at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines.

“This event is a much needed celebration of one of Iowa’s most resilient and important industries,” said Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “After the challenges we’ve faced this year, we’re ready to honor hospitality professionals who exemplify innovation and business acumen, as well as shine a light on the significant contributions they’ve made to their communities and Iowa’s hospitality culture.”

Congratulations Jeremy!

