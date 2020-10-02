Davenport police investigating Thursday shots fired incidents after one man injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating shots fired incidents after one person was injured Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:02 p.m. on Thursday, Davenport police responded to the area of 1000 Scott Street in reference to a shots fired report.

Officers say they canvassed the area and located one man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Officers then found a scene where there were fired cartridge cases and one vehicle damaged by gunfire.

Police say preliminary information indicates that a dispute between two groups escalated into shots being fired.

The gunshot victim was treated at Genesis Medical Center.

At approximately 9:22 p.m., Davenport police responded to another report of shots fired in the area of 200 Washington Street. During an area canvass, police say it was determined that one vehicle and one garage was damaged by gunfire.

Police say they located fired cartridge cases on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives say they are following up on the incident. At this time detectives say there is no indication that these incidents are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

