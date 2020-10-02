Davenport police search for restaurant robber

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport police are searching for a man who robbed a restaurant and got away with some cash from the register Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Officers were called to the Hickory Gardens Restaurant on Hickory Grover Road around 1 p.m. They learned the man wearing a “Covidmask” entered the business and approached an employee. He implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register. He grabbed the money and fled the business. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. He is approximately six feet tall with a skinny build, facial hair wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

