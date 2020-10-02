Advertisement

Equity Summit: Power Sharing

An early look at the United Way’s October 15 event
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

LaDrina Wilson, VP of Student Services at Black Hawk College, is a PSL guest today to address the issue of Power Sharing which is one of the topics to be a part of the upcoming Quad Cities Equity Summit with United Way of the Quad Cities on October 15th (see below). There will be different guests on PSL this week and next covering other topics.

The Quad Cities Equity Summit will bring together a cross-section of Quad Citizens to show up, speak up and stand up for our minority communities that have long been impacted by persistent and underlying racism, prejudice and inequities.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • The summit will consist of multiple virtual 60- to 90-minute sessions that you can access from your laptop, tablet or phone.
  • The sessions are facilitated and give groups of up to 15 people the opportunity to come together around a common purpose to listen and learn from each other.
  • Each group will also work together to come up with ideas and solutions to tackle the challenges at hand.
  • Your conversations will be turned into a report that is shared with our community, outlining your suggestions, programs and ideas for equity and racism in the Quad Cities.
  • We will then create a memo to our Elected Officials to provide suggested policy changes needed based on the community’s input.

REGISTER FOR OCT 15, 2020

Important: Internet access and Zoom capabilities are required to participate in the Equity Summit.

Have you signed up for the Quad Cities Equity Summit on Oct. 15? The summit will bring together a cross-section of Quad...

Posted by United Way of the Quad Cities on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Fall Destination: State Street Market

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Lots of events have been cancelled or reimagined in 2020. but this FREE family-friendly annual autumn event is (safely) happening Saturday in Geneseo! It's a fall festival of handmade and vintage vendors, live music, great food, and more!

News

Sale of Hope Creek Care nursing home complete

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The nursing home has been sold to Infinity Health Care.

Paula Sands Live

Equity Summit: Power Sharing

Updated: 52 minutes ago
PSL segment: Equity Summit: Power Sharing topic

News

Rock Island DJ's expensive equipment stolen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rock Island DJ, "Candy Man," said his trailer full of sound equipment was stolen Sept. 25.

Latest News

News

Scott County prosecutor: Bettendorf officer-involved shooting was ‘justified and reasonable under the circumstances'

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Bettendorf officer’s use of deadly force was reasonable when he shot and killed a man police say was holding a knife to a 4-year-old girl’s throat at an in-home daycare last month, First Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine said Friday.

News

Davenport police search for restaurant robber

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police have a description of the suspect.

Local

Bettendorf police cruiser struck Friday following pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Early Friday afternoon, a Bettendorf Police Department cruiser was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Bettendorf.

News

Five Muscatine police officers honored for saving lives this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The city of Muscatine awarded five police officers on Thursday for their honorable live-saving efforts.

News

Several children hurt in East Dubuque school bus accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Three of the 11 minors on board were taken to the hospital.

News

Morrison police arrest 19-year-old after BB air rifle incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say a male subject had been shot in the face.