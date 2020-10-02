Equity Summit: Power Sharing

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

LaDrina Wilson, VP of Student Services at Black Hawk College, is a PSL guest today to address the issue of Power Sharing which is one of the topics to be a part of the upcoming Quad Cities Equity Summit with United Way of the Quad Cities on October 15th (see below). There will be different guests on PSL this week and next covering other topics.

The Quad Cities Equity Summit will bring together a cross-section of Quad Citizens to show up, speak up and stand up for our minority communities that have long been impacted by persistent and underlying racism, prejudice and inequities.

Here’s what you can expect:

The summit will consist of multiple virtual 60- to 90-minute sessions that you can access from your laptop, tablet or phone.

The sessions are facilitated and give groups of up to 15 people the opportunity to come together around a common purpose to listen and learn from each other.

Each group will also work together to come up with ideas and solutions to tackle the challenges at hand.

Your conversations will be turned into a report that is shared with our community, outlining your suggestions, programs and ideas for equity and racism in the Quad Cities.

We will then create a memo to our Elected Officials to provide suggested policy changes needed based on the community’s input.

REGISTER FOR OCT 15, 2020

Important: Internet access and Zoom capabilities are required to participate in the Equity Summit.

Have you signed up for the Quad Cities Equity Summit on Oct. 15? The summit will bring together a cross-section of Quad... Posted by United Way of the Quad Cities on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.