Fall Destination: State Street Market

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Looking for a fall weekend destination? The annual autumn tradition will continue in Geneseo this Saturday, October 3rd. It’s the “State Street Market” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This FREE family-friendly event includes a curated list of handmade and vintage vendors, live music, great food, and more! Visitors can shop vendors spread out throughout the downtown’s historic State Street and stay to explore all of Geneseo.

Zach Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is the PSL guest to talk about how tricky it was to plan this event in 2020 but the charming small town is doing it by paying attention to county data and instituting safety guidelines.

Due to COVID19 please wear a facemask, keep social distances when able, and visit our sanitizing stations.

GENESEO CHAMBER ANNOUNCES FALL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS In May, the Geneseo Chamber started to plan our Fall schedule keeping... Posted by Geneseo Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

