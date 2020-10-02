Fall feels through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday has been cloudier and cooler, and the weekend will begin that way too.

Temperatures in the 50s are expected through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s through Friday afternoon. (KWQC)

The one difference through the weekend is going to be rain chances, as there will be a chance Saturday! This will begin as scattered showers late Saturday afternoon and continue to develop as it moves east late Saturday/early Sunday.

Showers will develop late Saturday afternoon and move east. (KWQC)

For the weekend, it’ will be feeling like the end of October.

Afternoons this weekend will have temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will be clearer than Saturday. (KWQC)

Cloudier skies Saturday will give a classic fall feel! If you finish up the outdoor activities before 1 PM Saturday you’ll miss the showers. Skies will begin to clear on Sunday. Warmer temperatures will be returning after Monday morning!

