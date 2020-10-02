Advertisement

Fall feels through the weekend

Temperatures nearing end of October average
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday has been cloudier and cooler, and the weekend will begin that way too.

Temperatures in the 50s are expected through the afternoon.

The one difference through the weekend is going to be rain chances, as there will be a chance Saturday! This will begin as scattered showers late Saturday afternoon and continue to develop as it moves east late Saturday/early Sunday.

For the weekend, it’ will be feeling like the end of October.

Cloudier skies Saturday will give a classic fall feel! If you finish up the outdoor activities before 1 PM Saturday you’ll miss the showers. Skies will begin to clear on Sunday. Warmer temperatures will be returning after Monday morning!

