Five Muscatine police officers honored for saving lives this year

The city of Muscatine awarded five police officers on Thursday for their honorable live-saving efforts.
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Muscatine awarded five police officers for their honorable live-saving efforts this year.

City officials recognized the fifth officer during a city council meeting on Thursday. Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson presented the Life Saving Award to Officer Casey Jensen, of the Muscatine Police Department.

On August 25, Jensen was dispatched to the riverfront regarding a female that was having a mental health crisis. According to the city’s press release, the female was in the mud at the water line and refused to come to shore.

City officials say the female walked into the Mississippi River trying to end her life saying she wanted to die. That’s when Jensen entered the river, grabbed a hold of her and brought her back to shore. City officials say Jensen’s quick action saved the woman’s life.

The other four officers who were previously recognized by the city during a virtual meeting received their awards on Thursday as well. Officer Jolisa Colman was presented the Medal of Valor while Officer Whitney Pena, Officer Mark Schollmeyer and Corporal Matt Fowler received the Life Saving Award.

TV6 shared detailed stories about Colman and Pena’s life-saving efforts earlier this year.

According to the city’s news release, Officer Mark Schollmeyer and Corporal Matt Fowler saved a woman’s life on July 7.

City officials say Corporal Fowler and Officer Schollmeyer were on patrol in the south end of Muscatine when they noticed heavy smoke rising into the air. The two officers began a search and noticed the front of a home engulfed in flames.

After calling in the fire, city officials say the two officers tried to enter the structure through the front door but were turned back by the intense fire and heat. The officers moved around to the back of the house and saw an 80-year-old female lying on the floor approximately three feet inside the rear entrance. The officers broke open the back door, pulled the woman to safety and administered aid until Muscatine Fire Department paramedics arrived.

