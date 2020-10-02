Advertisement

Friday Morning Frost UPDATE!

At least a “patchy” frost is possible form Highway 30 north to Highway 20 by morning
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The conditions aren’t perfect, but the air will be cold enough in the northern QCA to possibly produce some patchy frost by Friday morning. Although the skies will be mostly clear there will still be a bit of a breeze which should keep a widespread frost from developing. Low temps in this region, which is covered by a Frost Advisory from the National Weather Service, will likely drop to the mid to low 30s with the coldest temps in Northwest Illinois near Galena. To save any fragile or sensitive plants outside you might want to cover them up overnight if you can’t bring them inside.

