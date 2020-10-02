Happy National Homemade Cookie Day!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

October 1st is always “National Homemade Cookie Day”, so Paula and producer of PSL, Jake Eastburn, decided to celebrate by featuring some of the most decadent, “ooey-gooey” cookies anyone has ever experienced!

Watch the video of the segment to check out the beautiful (and HUGE!) cookies in myriad creative flavors from Cookies & Dreams in Davenport. Some of the featured concoctions are “White Girl Wasted”, “S’mores”, “Cookies & Cream”, “Classic Snickerdoodle”, & “Cranberry White Chocolate Oatmeal”. The menu of cookie selections at the business is HERE.

Cookies & Dreams / 217 E. 2nd St. / Davenport, IA / (563) 424-1940

Not only did we release our Pumpkin Cookies today but it’s National Homemade Cookies Day 🎉🎉🎉 We make absolutely... Posted by Cookies & Dreams on Thursday, October 1, 2020

