Happy National Homemade Cookie Day!

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

October 1st is always “National Homemade Cookie Day”, so Paula and producer of PSL, Jake Eastburn, decided to celebrate by featuring some of the most decadent, “ooey-gooey” cookies anyone has ever experienced!

Watch the video of the segment to check out the beautiful (and HUGE!) cookies in myriad creative flavors from Cookies & Dreams in Davenport. Some of the featured concoctions are “White Girl Wasted”, “S’mores”, “Cookies & Cream”, “Classic Snickerdoodle”, & “Cranberry White Chocolate Oatmeal”. The menu of cookie selections at the business is HERE.

Cookies & Dreams / 217 E. 2nd St. / Davenport, IA / (563) 424-1940

Not only did we release our Pumpkin Cookies today but it’s National Homemade Cookies Day 🎉🎉🎉 We make absolutely...

Posted by Cookies & Dreams on Thursday, October 1, 2020

