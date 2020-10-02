Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths Friday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases in the state, including 8,743 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Bond County: 1 female 80s
  • Bureau County: 1 male 70s
  • Champaign County: 1 female 90s
  • Christian County: 1 male 60s
  • Coles County: 1 female 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 90s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
  • Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 60s
  • Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
  • Madison County: 1 male 70s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 40s
  • Randolph County: 1 male 80s
  • Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
  • Warren County: 1 female 90s
  • White County: 1 male 50s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,763,128.

As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

