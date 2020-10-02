Illinois officials report 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases in the state, including 8,743 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Bond County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
- Warren County: 1 female 90s
- White County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Woodford County: 1 male 80s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,763,128.
As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
