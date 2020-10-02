Illinois officials report 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases in the state, including 8,743 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Bond County: 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Christian County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Macoupin County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 60s

Warren County: 1 female 90s

White County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,763,128.

As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

