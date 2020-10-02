Interim Davenport Community School District Superintendent shares message with families

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - T.J. Schneckloth released a statement to Davenport families after being selected as the Interim Superintendent of the Davenport Community School District on Thursday by the Iowa State Board of Education.

The move nearly a week after the board voted to temporarily replace Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s chief financial officer.

Schneckloth’s message can be read below.

A Message to Davenport Families from Interim Superintendent, TJ Schneckloth:

I grew up in Davenport, graduated from this District, and have an extreme passion for ensuring this District is the best place for children to be educated in a safe and caring environment. I’ve taken on this challenge previously and am energized, convicted and ready to take on the role.

Our biggest priority is and always has been our students. We have made many great strides over the past year and this work continues after today’s State Board decision.

I assure you that we will work swiftly and diligently to complete this corrective action plan and do everything that needs to be done to get this complete and have a fresh start in the District. Every member of the District’s professional staff is 100% committed to this process and moving forward with diligence, accuracy and promptness with the full support and guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, as well as the State Board.

I’ll be open and transparent with Davenport families and with our community as a whole as we continue to Grow Excellence in the Davenport Community School District.

As of today, I’ll be taking over the role of Interim Superintendent for a period of at least the next six months. Over that time, I’ll be responsible for day-to-day operations and oversight of the District, but my primary focus will be taking action on completing the corrective action plan from the State Board. Under oversight from the State Department of Education, I’ll be working directly with Department staff as well as our local Mississippi Bend AEA to swiftly and accurately correct the citations noted by the State in 2017 and 2018.

In the coming week, we will also be appointing an Interim CFO to serve the District on the financial side of this plan. When this person is selected, I will notify families and the community.

Thank you,

TJ Schneckloth

