Iowa officials report 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 90,754, with a positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,367 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 810,551 have been tested and 70,420 have recovered. The website also showed that 393 people were hospitalized – 66 in the last 24 hours – and 95 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 79 3,215 7.9% 38,468 2,347 29 Clinton 26 1,166 6.7% 10,061 905 22 Muscatine 10 1,150 7.1% 9,861 952 56 Des Moines 26 857 8.2% 857 624 9 Henry 34 812 15.5% 5,313 426 7 Lee 10 681 8.6% 6,591 492 4 Jackson 11 381 13% 4,070 231 3 Cedar 8 270 6.8% 4,012 175 2 Louisa 2 441 4.2% 2,674 385 15

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.