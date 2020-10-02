Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths over 24 hours

By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 90,754, with a positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,367 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 810,551 have been tested and 70,420 have recovered. The website also showed that 393 people were hospitalized – 66 in the last 24 hours – and 95 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott793,2157.9%38,4682,34729
Clinton261,1666.7%10,06190522
Muscatine101,1507.1%9,86195256
Des Moines268578.2%8576249
Henry3481215.5%5,3134267
Lee106818.6%6,5914924
Jackson1138113%4,0702313
Cedar82706.8%4,0121752
Louisa24414.2%2,67438515

