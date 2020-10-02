Iowa officials report 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 90,754, with a positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,367 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 810,551 have been tested and 70,420 have recovered. The website also showed that 393 people were hospitalized – 66 in the last 24 hours – and 95 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|79
|3,215
|7.9%
|38,468
|2,347
|29
|Clinton
|26
|1,166
|6.7%
|10,061
|905
|22
|Muscatine
|10
|1,150
|7.1%
|9,861
|952
|56
|Des Moines
|26
|857
|8.2%
|857
|624
|9
|Henry
|34
|812
|15.5%
|5,313
|426
|7
|Lee
|10
|681
|8.6%
|6,591
|492
|4
|Jackson
|11
|381
|13%
|4,070
|231
|3
|Cedar
|8
|270
|6.8%
|4,012
|175
|2
|Louisa
|2
|441
|4.2%
|2,674
|385
|15
