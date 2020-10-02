Advertisement

Mobile app, ‘WhereUVote’ helps voters stay informed in Clinton County

The WhereUVote IA - Clinton County mobile app has been updated with the latest information ahead of the November 3 general election.
The WhereUVote IA - Clinton County mobile app has been updated with the latest information ahead of the November 3 general election.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The WhereUVote IA - Clinton County mobile app has been updated with the latest information ahead of the November 3 general election.

City officials announced on Friday the app has been updated and “will be a great tool” for those wanting to vote on election day.

"Especially since we reduced the number of polling locations for this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said.

The app, which is free, helps voters in Clinton County know where they can vote for the election.

“We made sure the app was updated for this election because some voters will need to vote at a location where we traditionally don’t conduct elections in Clinton County,” Van Lancker said. “Because of the pandemic, some polling locations have been consolidated and to larger facilities that have more space to accommodate social distancing.”

Van Lancker said app also provides information on where and when voters can vote ahead of the election.

“This mobile app will also allow voters to review sample ballots," Van Lancker said.

Residents can find that app in the app store; it’s available for both Android and Apple devices.

