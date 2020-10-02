Advertisement

Morrison police arrest 19-year-old after BB air rifle incident

(MGN)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Morrison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old after a BB air rifle incident on Monday.

Police say they responded to a call at approximately 10:25 a.m. of a male subject who had been shot in the face by a BB air rifle at 631 East Lincolnway in Morrison.

As a result of the investigation, police say Taylor J. Dykstra, 19, of Morrison, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Police say Dykstra was transported to Whiteside County Jail.

MCH Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the Morrison Community Hospital where he was treated and released.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.

