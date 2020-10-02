Rocky Horror Returns to The Speakeasy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is thrilled to welcome back, for the fifth consecutive year, the 1970′s cult classic, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The production will run on Oct. 3,10, 23, 24, 25, 30 & 31. Filled with outrageous humor, dynamic musical numbers, unconventional romance, ghoulish delights and plenty of audience participation, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will be directed by longtime Circa ’21 veteran, Brad Hauskins.

One of the performers in Rocky Horror joins PSL to discuss how excited she is to be starring in the annual show! Savannah Strandin portrays “Janet”. Strandin says she’s been thinking about this role since she was just 16 years old! She describes the show and what the audience can expect--lots of surprises, some raunch, campiness, & mayhem. There is a reason it’s a cult classic.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show and are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theater by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2 or purchase online at thecirca21speakeasy.com. Because we are not allowed to mix parties at tables we can only accept reservations for 4 or 6 people. No outside props may be brought into the theater.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.