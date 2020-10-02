Advertisement

Rocky Horror Returns to The Speakeasy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is thrilled to welcome back, for the fifth consecutive year, the 1970′s cult classic, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The production will run on Oct. 3,10, 23, 24, 25, 30 & 31. Filled with outrageous humor, dynamic musical numbers, unconventional romance, ghoulish delights and plenty of audience participation, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will be directed by longtime Circa ’21 veteran, Brad Hauskins. 

One of the performers in Rocky Horror joins PSL to discuss how excited she is to be starring in the annual show! Savannah Strandin portrays “Janet”. Strandin says she’s been thinking about this role since she was just 16 years old! She describes the show and what the audience can expect--lots of surprises, some raunch, campiness, & mayhem. There is a reason it’s a cult classic.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show and are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theater by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2 or purchase online at thecirca21speakeasy.com. Because we are not allowed to mix parties at tables we can only accept reservations for 4 or 6 people.  No outside props may be brought into the theater.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 90,754, with a positivity rate of 11.2%, and 1,367 total deaths.

Iowa News

Davenport Duck City Bistro’s Jeremy Moskowitz named ‘Chef of the Year’ in Iowa

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Jeremy Moskowitz is a chef at Duck City Bistro in Davenport.

News

Iowa Restaurant Association names Duck City Bistro's Jeremy Moskowitz 'Chef of the Year'

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Back To School

Interim Davenport Community School District Superintendent shares message with families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday named T.J. Schneckloth interim superintendent Thursday.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The pandemic isn’t stopping the Alzheimer’s Association from having their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, they’re just doing it differently. It's part virtual, part in person. What hasn't changed is how important this fundraiser is to finding a cure.

News

Davenport police investigating Thursday shots fired incidents after one man injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
At this time detectives say there is no indication that the shots fired incidents are related.

Paula Sands Live

Autumn Decor at Elements of Design

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Check out the new location of this high-quality home goods store where design experts can help you choose all the details that make a house a home. Find out which accessories provide maximum impact to create that "fall feeling".

News

Police find missing 72-year-old Rock Falls man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

News

T.J. Schneckloth selected as interim Davenport Community School District superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Genesis to provide free flu vaccinations for elementary children at Modern Woodmen Park

Updated: 2 hours ago