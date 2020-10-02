Advertisement

Sale of Hope Creek Care nursing home complete

The Rock Island County Board approved the sale of Hope Creek Care Center on Tuesday for $6 million.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

The sale of the Rock Island County nursing home, Hope Creek Care Center, has been finalized. The Rock Island County Board announced that effective Thursday, the home has been sold to Infinity Health Care and will continue to operate as Hope Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

In a news release, the board said while it represents the end of the county’s long history of nursing home care, the sale provides a path forward for the facility to remain in the community. Aside from providing care to residents, the center employs nearly 200 people.

Hope Creek Care center was built in East Moline replacing an older county nursing home located in Coal Valley. The new facility has been losing money for years. When the board put it on the market, it received and accepted an offer of $6 million from Aperion Care. But months later, Aperion lowered its offer, which the board rejected. It approved a similar offer from Infinity Health Care.

The board went on to say it wishes residents, employees, and new operators of the nursing home all the best moving forward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

