Several children hurt in East Dubuque school bus accident

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -

An East Dubuque school bus driver has been ticketed after a crash sent three children to the hospital. I happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, when Ogle County deputies say the driver went through a stop sign on Rt. 64 at Rt. 26 north of Polo, Illinois. The bus then went into a grassy field where it came to a stop.

There were 11 children on board at the time. The three taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the bus, 74-year-old Melvin Ehrler of East Dubuque, was cited with disregarding a traffic control device, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

