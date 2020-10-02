Advertisement

The Show Must Go On!

Circa 21 is back with “The Savannah Sipping Society”
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Brett Hitchcock is welcomed back to PSL to share the best of news---Circa 21 is BACK! For more than 40 years, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island has delighted audiences from the Quad-Cities with wonderful dinner-theatre experiences. But for six months, the theater was dark, closed by the pandemic due to fears of local infection spread. But finally, Circa reopened about three weeks ago under strict guidelines to keep actors, the audience, and staff safe.

The show selected to kick-off the re-open was “Savannah Sipping Society,” a light-hearted comedy about four middle-aged women reclaiming their enthusiasm for life. The play plot line: After a hot yoga class brings four women “of a certain age” together, they decide their sassy humor and Southern charms are better suited for solving life’s problems over cocktails. Kimberly Kurtenbach, lead actress in the play, is also a guest to discuss her role and the production. You can pick up tickets for the show, running through Nov.7, at www.circa21.com, and by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2.

Actors and audience live by different rules for now. COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois require the theater to limit attendance to 50 people per performance, so groups can be seated at tables at least six feet from each other. Temperatures are taken as people enter the theater, and masks/facial coverings are worn when patrons enter and exit the theater, and by the Bootleggers — Circa ’21′s performing wait staff. Hitchcock points out that these rules will remain in place until there is a vaccine rollout and most of the population is able to access the antidote.

Proudly announcing our 44th Season!!! What a year it's going to be! <3 Season tickets & individual tickets are now on sale!

Posted by Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on Monday, August 24, 2020

