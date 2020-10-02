Advertisement

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Olsen, Development Specialist at Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, joins PSL to talk about the unique aspects of this year’s fundraiser in the Quad Cities. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Register at act.alz.org/QCWalk or alz.org/walk

The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community and post their Walk pictures on social media with #Walk2EndAlz and tag @alziowa.

  • When: Saturday, October 10
  • Opening Ceremonies (online): 9 a.m.
  • Walk: 9:20 a.m. (or anytime that works for you)
  • View-Only Promise Garden: 8 – 10 a.m.
  • Where: Walk anywhere throughout the Quad Cities area – in your neighborhood, on sidewalks, tracks, trails, etc.
  • View-Only Promise Garden is at the TaxSlayer Center, and you can drive or walk by.
  • Register at act.alz.org/QCWalk or alz.org/walk

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are more than 296,000 people living with the disease and 723,000 caregivers.

Help us find the first survivor.

