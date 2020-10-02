Two year old Ottumwa girl killed in driveway accident

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A two-year-old girl has died after being run over on Wednesday, September 30th.

Ottumwa Police say the driver was pulling away from the driveway along Elm Street and the child was in front of the vehicle. Police say the child was run over the driver’s front tire. The child was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

