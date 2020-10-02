Warmer days ahead next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Strong south winds will develop next Monday. This will boost temps into the 60s and 70s for highs many days next week. While the warm up will be a welcomed sight by warm weather lovers, it will be quite breezy each day. Even with recent rains, this will dry out the top layer of soil creating an increased fire risk, especially in agricultural fields. Above normal temps are expected through the end of next week and much of the month of October.

