Well below normal temps today and this weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a frosty start in some parts of our area we will quickly warm temps into the 40s and 50s thanks to morning sunshine. With NW flow continuing clouds will likely develop in the afternoon hours, but we will be rain free. Temps will remain in the 50s this weekend with rain chances returning late Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear for Sunday afternoon and night allowing temps to dip into the 30s/40s again which means frost will be possible again. Temps will warm back up next week with most areas hitting the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers. High: 56°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.