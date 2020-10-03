After a chilly start next week, temperatures will jump to well above normal!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a less than perfect weekend - cool temps, a bit of rain, lots of clouds - we’ll start off next week with the threat of a Monday morning frost! But, after that, we’ll be staring down temps that could approach the mid and upper 70s by Friday. Monday afternoon the winds of change will begin to blow and after a cold start in the 30s highs will reach the 60s. After that, it looks as if all signs point to 70s the rest of the week. Southwest and west winds, strong Monday afternoon through Wednesday, will set the stage for Friday highs perhaps well into the 70s. The only problem is that things move pretty fast this time of year. So, the farther out the more drastic changes in the forecast can end up. But, it does look like no matter what the numbers, temps will be on a warming trend after this weekend!

