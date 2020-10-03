Advertisement

Blue Grass Drive-In hosting Toys for Tots Saturday

Representatives from the theater said Marines will be present and all attendees who bring a toy for the program will receive discounted prices.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass Drive-In movie theater is hosting a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday. Representatives from the theater said Marines will be present and all attendees who bring a toy for the program will receive discounted prices.

The theater will be showing Hocus Pocus on two screens followed by Beetlejuice on Saturday evening

Gates open at 6 P.M. and the movies start at 7 P.M.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12.

For more information head over to their Facebook page.

