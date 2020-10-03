Advertisement

Familia Dental works to make healthcare more accessible

Familia Dental says they strive for equal healthcare for everyone in the Quad Cities.
Familia Dental says they strive for equal healthcare for everyone in the Quad Cities.(Familia Dental)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has name Familia Dental the Small Business of the Year award winner. Familia Dental says they strive for equal healthcare for everyone in the Quad Cities.

Tenisha DeRoin, Familia Dental’s Community Relations Coordinator, says they notice those in the Latino community are harder to reach and may not come in as frequently, “but we are working hard every day to change that narrative.”

The small business says they’ve served over 5,000 patients last year, half of them being children. One-third of all patients are Hispanic, says DeRoin. “A language barrier can become a real issue especially when it comes to health care. We want our patients to fully understand what’s going on, what the treatment being proposed may consist of, and what to expect during that treatment,” DeRoin adds.

Familia Dental is hoping to lessen that concern by ensuring their staff is able to communicate in the language the patient prefers. it’s a big deal for us to be able to give that information in a language that might be more preferred to some of our patients.

While the founder of Familia Dental wasn’t Latino, he was an immigrant who wanted to help those in need, says Judith Palma, the Communication Coordinator. Palma shares, dental care may seem to expensive for some people, and “it’s not always a priority for them. They’re taking care of their families or trying to get food on the table.” Palma goes on to say that the name Familia Dental helped re-emphasize who would be served and needing the care, helping make dental care more accessible.

DeRoin says Familia Dental started in the Quad Cities about eight years ago, and they’re thankful for being recognized as the Small Business of the Year: “to see that we all of the effort that we put in is really paying off and that the community is recognizing us for what we do is just amazing. We thank the community for recognizing all of our efforts and we can, we promise to continue to keep up the good work”

Community relations is especially important for the business, according to DeRoin. Their next community event is a virtual community baby shower for new and expecting mothers, helping them learn how to keep them and their babies healthy. It’s on October 10th over Zoom. The next day will be a drive-up distribution for those mothers, giving away information from organizations that spoke in addition to car seats and cribs.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 creates challenges for the deaf

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Trump rally held in Davenport

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
The rally was held just hours after President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

News

After a chilly start next week, temperatures will jump to well above normal!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A nice early October warm up all set for next week as the 70s return

News

Next week - Starts With A Chill, Ends With Warmth

Updated: 2 hours ago
Next week - Starts With A Chill, Ends With Warmth

Latest News

News

Scott County prosecutor: Bettendorf officer-involved shooting ‘justified and reasonable under the circumstances'

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Sale of Hope Creek Care nursing home complete

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The nursing home has been sold to Infinity Health Care.

News

Rock Island DJ's expensive equipment stolen

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rock Island DJ, "Candy Man," said his trailer full of sound equipment was stolen Sept. 25.

News

Scott County prosecutor: Bettendorf officer-involved shooting was ‘justified and reasonable under the circumstances'

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Bettendorf officer’s use of deadly force was reasonable when he shot and killed a man police say was holding a knife to a 4-year-old girl’s throat at an in-home daycare last month, First Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine said Friday.

News

Davenport police search for restaurant robber

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police have a description of the suspect.

Local

Bettendorf police cruiser struck Friday following pursuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Early Friday afternoon, a Bettendorf Police Department cruiser was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Bettendorf.