Home ‘total loss’ after Moline fire Saturday morning

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A single-family home is considered a “total loss” after a fire in Moline Saturday morning.

Officials with the Moline Fire Department said they were dispatched to a structure fire around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday to the 2400 block of 47th street.

According to officials, the first fire company that arrived reported a small, one-story, single-family, residential structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters used an immediate defensive attack due to the nature of the fire. Neighboring homes were protected.

Officials said the home was occupied by one man at the time but he was found outside of the home unharmed when crews arrived. The man told responding crews that the house contained several oxygen bottles and ammunition that they needed to be made aware of.

Multiple fire companies and agencies were on the scene for roughly 2 hours. Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.

According to a press release, the house is being reported as a total loss and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

