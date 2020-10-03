Il Region 1 lawmakers respond to COVID-19 mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - New COVID-19 guidelines for Region 1 in Illinois are set to begin Saturday, October 3rd. Among the list of guidelines is the closure of indoor services for bars in restaurants.

In a bipartisan request, Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie of the 71st district and fellow legislators in Region 1 sent a letter to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) in an effort to reevaluate the data before reissuing new orders. McCombie represents the 71st district which includes parts of Carroll, Henry, Rock Island, and Whiteside counties.

In a statement, Rep. McCombie said, “The positivity rate is only one piece of the puzzle—Region 1 has not reached warning levels on hospital bed and ICU utilization. Many counties in Region 1 show, through contact tracing, that bars and restaurants are not the source of spread.”

McCombie, along with other local leaders, also urged the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), to give businesses affected by the additional restrictions priority for funding in grant awards. The DCEO administers the Business Interruption Grants.

In the letter, the delegation said in part, “before implementing a decision that will lead to thousands of layoffs and permanent business closures, we owe the communities that we represent and the businesses that have worked so hard to comply with these regulations, the opportunity to discuss this plan.”

The letter was co-signed by State Senator Neil Anderson, State Senator Brian Stewart, State Senator Dave Syverson, Rep. John Cabello, Rep. Andrew Chesney, Rep. Tom Demmer, Rep. Jeff Keicher, Rep. Joe Sosnowski, Rep. Maurice West, and Rep. McCombie.

