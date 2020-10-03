Illinois officials report 2,442 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths on Saturday

Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,442 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases in the state, including 8,774 deaths.

There have been 5,834,762 tests completed since the pandemic started.

