Iowa officials report 1,107 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths over 24 hours

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 816,710 have been tested and 71,301 have recovered.
(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases and deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 91,861, with a positivity rate of 11.3% and 1,377 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 816,710 have been tested and 71,301 have recovered. The website also showed that 402 people were hospitalized - 58 in the last 24 hours - and 100 were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 38,905 individuals have been tested, 3,272 tested positive, 2,385 have recovered and 29 people have died.

