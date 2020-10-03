Multiple injured following car accident on 3rd & Division Streets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police report multiple people were injured following a car accident on 3rd Street and Division Street on Saturday around 12:20 a.m.

Officials say “several were injured” and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The traffic safety unit is investigating. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

