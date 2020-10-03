Rabid bat found in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department says a bat was found inside a home on October 1st on the 700 block of East 2nd Street in Sterling. Whiteside County Animal Control took the bat to be tested by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The bat tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

The Health Department reminds you, it’s crucial your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Humans can contract rabies “through bites, scratches, or contamination of mucosa (eye, lips, tongue, and mouth), or skin lesions by the infectious saliva,” explains the Whiteside County Health Department.

If you do see a bat, you are urged not to touch or handle one. If you’re picking up a dead or injured bat or animal, you’re reminded to “use extreme caution,” and use a shovel or gloves that can be tossed away afterward.

If you become injured when picking up bats or animals, or if you or your animals have become injured or killed by a rabid bat, you’re asked to contact the Whiteside County Animal Control at 815-625-3507.

For information regarding rabies, please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health Website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.