Rain Chances Today/Sunshine Sunday

Temperatures In The 50′s This Weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Rain will continue to build and move east through the rest of Saturday, with it out of our area shortly after midnight. After a cooler day today, that means a cooler night is in store with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s near the Quad Cities. The good news is that the whole weekend won’t be filled with clouds and rain! Sunday will be sunnier by late morning, but still expect an afternoon in the low to mid 50s as we have a wind from the north. The coldest morning we’ve had since spring will be upon us on Monday with temperatures to the north in the low 30s and mid-30s to the south. Frost will be a better potential Monday morning before there is a rise in temperatures. Highs will be reaching the 70s after Tuesday.

TONIGHT:  Clearing skies. Low:39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny and cool. High: 55°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 34°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

