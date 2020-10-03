Rain Chances Today/Sunshine Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We’ve got rain chances back in the weather picture, Look for scattered showers, mainly this afternoon, with highs reaching the middle to upper 50′s. That light rain continues overnight as lows settle into the 40′s. Sunday looks to be rain-free, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50′s. Sunshine and warmth return for the start of the work week, with highs in the 60′s Monday and 70′s through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing mainly during the afternoon hours. High: 58°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lingering showers through late evening. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High: 57°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

