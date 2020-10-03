Trump rally held in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A campaign bus for Team Trump stopped in Davenport Friday morning.

The rally was held just hours after President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Supporters at the rally sent their regards to the president and first lady.

“He has great doctors that are going to take care of him and they are quarantining so I am confident that that’s going to take place. I’m sure he is not going to stop working. He is going to keep working on whatever is important to our country to keep us safe. So we are just praying that they will not get deathly sick or have a problem with the coronavirus,” says Kathleen Kelly, a supporter at the rally.

