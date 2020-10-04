Advertisement

Circa ’21 holds Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

The viewing process is adapting to CDC guidelines
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

“It’s really nice to be able to be back up and doing it again," said Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock, “We’re really happy that it worked out such that we were able to remount that again this year, obviously it’s going to look a little bit different."

For some, watching Rocky Horror Picture Show is an annual tradition, and Circa ’21 is looking to keep that alive by beginning screenings of the cult classic film, albeit with modifications to the viewing experience.

“It’s a much more comfortable seating situation and then of course wearing the masks again both when you come and when you’re moving around and then also we’re taking everybody’s temperatures too, so if anybody’s temperature is above 100.4 or above, we will not allow them in and they’ll have to reschedule," said Hitchcock, “We’re really taking every precaution necessary to keep both the staff and also the guests as safe as possible."

