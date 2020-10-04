Advertisement

Clear & Cold Tonight, Warm After

***FROST ADVISORY from 10 PM tonight until 8 AM Monday***
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***FROST ADVISORY from 10 PM tonight until 8 AM Monday***

Temperatures into the evening will fall to the 40s and with clearer skies overnight, there will be a chance for frost by morning. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for the entire area tonight until 8 AM. Sensitive vegetation should be brought inside or covered and extra time in the morning should be given to defrost. After the morning, the warmup will begin! It will be windy through the afternoon with winds coming from the south at 10-20 MPH. That will allow temperatures to rise to the low to mid 60s. After the morning in the 30s tomorrow lows will be near the mid 40s to low 50s through the week. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low to mid 70s beginning Tuesday with clearer skies.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, with areas of frost likely. Low: 35°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Windy, warmer. High: 63°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warmer, clear. Low: 49°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny & Cool Today/Clear & Cold Tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunshine today, then frost likely tonight. High: 50's/Low: 30's

Forecast

Sunday Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sunday will be clearer, but it will still be cooler.

Forecast

Cool Overnight/Sunshine Sunday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Cool and rainy Saturday, better temperatures next week

Updated: 21 hours ago
After a cool and rainy Saturday, better temperatures come next week.

Forecast

Rain Chances Today/Sunshine Sunday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Rain Chances Today/Sunshine Sunday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT
Clouds and rain keeping temperatures confined to the 50's this afternoon.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT
Look for scattered showers, mainly this afternoon, with highs reaching the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast

Below normal temps this weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast