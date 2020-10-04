Combating Self-Defeating Habits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Do you feel like every time you take a step forward you take a few steps back? Do find yourself engaging in self-sabotaging behaviors? Do you have negative thoughts about yourself or your ability to reach your goals? Do you continue to engage in unhealthy habits even though you KNOW they are keeping you from growing? This is why Dr. Elizabeth Lonning of Psychology Health Group is the PSL guest today. During the interview, Lonning outlines much of what is explained below.

SELF DEFEATING HABITS

What are they?

Self-defeating habits generally fly just under the radar of your consciousness. You’re aware of them, but not enough to challenge them. They’ve become so ingrained and habitual that you’re quick to normalize them.

Top 3 self-defeating habits:

Complaining: Complaint is the enemy of happiness. Whatever satisfaction it delivers can be considered empty calories at best. There’s nothing wrong with feeling disgruntled, especially when it inspires us to grow and self-challenge. Chronic complaint without action forges patterns of negative thinking, pessimism, and hopelessness. It reinforces a sense of powerlessness in the face of frustration, saps your energy, and becomes a chronic source of discouragement for you and others around you. The result is an apathetic attitude that sucks the joy out of life.

Self-neglect: No matter how you justify it, self-neglect leads to illnesses of the body, mind, and spirit. You can’t sustainably enjoy life or develop resilience if you’re sleep-deprived, don’t exercise, ignore healthy eating habits, or rely on substances. The mind craves stimulation, the body craves movement, and the spirit craves balance—people who chose to ignore all three and engage in self-neglect craft a lifestyle that is destined to result in depression or social anxiety.

Procrastination: Procrastination leads to missed opportunities and regret. It feeds isolation, distrust, and emotional fragility. When we procrastinate, we deny ourselves a better way of being. Procrastination occurs in large part because you learned it. And so (here is the great part) because you learned it, you can unlearn. Absolutely: It may be hard, challenging, and difficult. Do not make excuses, make change—it is possible.

What to do about these:

1. Write them down: List the habits you’d like to change, put them down on paper so you can begin to be more conscious of them.

2. Make an action plan: what steps can you take today to address those habits. Make these small and achievable to build on for the future. 3. Seek out support: therapy, support groups, career coaching, continuing education classes, spiritual practices; there’s are endless ways available to inspire yourself to action. Defeating self-defeating habits with support is always more successful than challenging them alone.

Psychology Health Group / 2102 East 38th Street / Davenport, IA 52807 | 563.359.4049

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.