Decision 2020: Abby Finkenauer, incumbent candidate, U.S. House Iowa District 1

Name: Abby Finkenauer

Age: 31

City: Cedar Rapids

Education: BA, Drake University - Des Moines, Iowa

Occupation: Congresswoman for Iowa’s First Congressional District

Experience: Iowa State Legislator (2015-2018)

Communications Specialist, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque

Iowa House Legislative Aide for Rep. Todd Taylor (D)

Election website/social media: Website, www.abbyfinkenauer.com

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

This year northeast Iowans have been hit hard by not just the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the effects of a devastating derecho storm that hammered our businesses and communities. Right now, my top priority is to secure long-overdue pandemic relief for Iowa’s families, and ensure storm recovery aid reaches our communities.

Beyond those immediate concerns, I’m committed to protecting the Affordable Care Act and securing protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions; lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs; growing our small businesses — both on Main Street and our family farms, and passing a comprehensive infrastructure package to repair our roads and bridges and invest in our local economy.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

It’s tragic how many lives we have lost to this deadly pandemic, and it’s frustrating that the administration failed to take more urgent action months ago to control the spread of this virus and plan ahead for a coordinated national effort to secure PPE for frontline and essential workers and share timely, accurate medical guidance. My office is committed to providing oversight on pandemic relief and ensuring our government is serving Iowans in need.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

It has been heartbreaking to see how many Iowans are struggling right now as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention the many concerns that were exacerbated for families impacted by the recent Derecho storm. When COVID hit in March, our office got to work right away to help pass extended unemployment to give workers out of a job an extra $600 each week and extended eviction protections to keep families afloat. Extending worker and housing protections are top priorities for me in Congress as we continue to negotiate on our next COVID-19 package, and I will keep fighting to make sure our families have the resources and protections they need as we recover from both of these devastating disasters.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

Voting is fundamental to our Democracy, and we must ensure it is as safe, secure, and easy as possible. In Congress, I’ve been proud to vote on critical voting protections to protect our systems, like increased protections to prevent foreign interference in elections and additional funding for election security amid the pandemic. Iowa has a long tradition of efficient, accessible, and well-run elections, and those protections and procedures are more important now than ever.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

I’m glad that this year we’ve started to have a more open and honest conversation about racism and criminal justice reform — I only wish I’d helped to start these critical conversations sooner.

I’ve heard from Black Iowans and Law Enforcement who have spoken out about injustices and shared their personal stories. Those stories informed my vote to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to ban the use of excessive force like chokeholds in policing, improve law enforcement training, mandate the use of dashboards and body cameras for federal offices, and increase resources for law enforcement agencies across our nation.

We know that there is still significant work to be done on this issue, and I will continue to hold these important conversations to ensure our justice, healthcare, and economic systems are accessible and provide equal opportunity for all to achieve the American Dream.

