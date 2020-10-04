Decision 2020: Joni Ernst, incumbent candidate, United States Senator

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Name: Joni Ernst

Age: 50

City: Red Oak, Iowa

Education: Iowa State University

Occupation: Iowa Army National Guard - Lieutenant Colonel (retired)

Experience: U.S. Senator

Party: Republican

Election website/social media: Website, www.joniernst.com; Facebook, @joniforiowa; Twitter, @joniernst

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

I have spent my life in service to my state and country. I was raised on a small Iowa farm, worked my way through college, then dedicated my life to serving my country as a local official, a combat company commander in the military, and as a senator. Serving the people of Iowa has always been, and remains, my purpose.

There are many issues I’m working on to help Iowans. In the Senate, I’m a tireless advocate for farmers, veterans, and working families and a fighter for Iowa jobs. One of my priorities is on ensuring folks have access to affordable health care, specifically when it comes to lowering the costs of prescription drugs.

A mom in Eastern Iowa once told me her son died because he was rationing insulin because it was so expensive. And she’s not alone. I know the difficulty of this disease because of my brother and sister’s experience, and I’ve heard similar heartbreaking stories as I travel the state. I understand how out-of-control health care costs can be.

That’s why I helped change the law to get more affordable prescription options for Iowans. But my work doesn’t stop there. I’m working with Senator Grassley and AARP to help control drug costs for our seniors. I will always stand up for Iowans against the insurance industry and fight to lower costs, increase transparency, and end surprise medical billing.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

When the pandemic hit, I got to work on the passage of the bipartisan CARES Act. We secured more than $11.3 billion to help our families, communities, and small businesses fight through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We crafted the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that helped more than 60,000 Iowa businesses with more than $5.1 billion in assistance through the CARES Act. And I fought for assistance for our health care providers, rural hospitals, and front-line workers.

Unfortunately, my opponent, Theresa Greenfield, is running attack ads describing the CARES Act as a “slush fund.” But I won’t apologize for my work to help small-business owners – including her former employer, Colby Interests, which accepted up to $350,000 in CARES Act assistance – doctors, nurses, and front-line workers through this pandemic.

In Iowa, I’ve worked closely with Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has shown strong leadership making the necessary tough and thoughtful decisions.

I’ll continue working to get the needed resources for farmers, small businesses, families, and more.

What will you do or advocate to help those out of work and those who need housing?

The COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary crisis, and it’s required an extraordinary response. That’s why I’ve worked quickly and across the aisle in an all-hands-on-deck effort to swiftly pass major legislation to get immediate support to Iowans and help get our economy back on its feet.

I’ve worked hard to get support to more than 60,000 Iowa small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. This assistance has been a lifeline for our small businesses and the countless hardworking Iowans they employ.

For our essential workers—such as those on the front lines like our nurses, doctors, truck drivers, grocery clerks, and others—I’m advocating to give them a federal tax break during this pandemic. For our child care workers and centers across Iowa, I’ve helped secure nearly $32 million in support, and I’m leading the fight to get them the additional assistance they need to care for our children, which will be critical in getting our economy back to full speed.

When it comes to housing, I’ve worked with Democrats and Republicans to address instability and homelessness, especially when it comes to victims of domestic violence.

Iowans across our state are facing critical challenges, and I’m continuing to fight to get them the needed support.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

I served as county commissioner of elections, and I know how important this election will be. I want to make sure we are protecting the integrity of our elections here in Iowa.

I support the United States Postal Service and ensuring they have the funding they need to carry out their important role in this election.

Having the local post office is important for our rural communities. Living in a small, rural town, we count on it to receive our correspondence, medications, and more. Maintaining those services is critical.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

Commonsense reforms are necessary to improve policing and better ensure we keep our communities safe, including pushing for police departments to ban chokeholds, emphasize training on de-escalation tactics, and using body cameras. I’ve called for bipartisan action to get these things done, but unfortunately, Democrats blocked those efforts earlier this year.

Iowa is working to lead the way by unanimously passing a historic police reform bill quickly earlier this year. We should be putting partisanship aside and have important discussions to move forward. That’s why I recently sat down with Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad and other leaders in the Black community. As I told them, we have two ears and one mouth and should use them proportionally.

I don’t agree with my opponent, Theresa Greenfield, however, who called our Iowa police officers racist. Our men and women in law enforcement make sacrifices every day to protect our communities. Ms. Greenfield’s disparaging comments are just wrong and do not help us come together.

