Decision 2020: Suzanne Herzog, candidate, United States Senator

Name: Suzanne Herzog

Age: 53

City: West Des Moines

Education: AS Nursing, BS Economics

Occupation: Health Economist

Experience: Emergency Department nurse 17+ years, Economist since 2009, Medical Reserve Corps disaster relief responder with FEMA for Hurricane Katrina 2005, and Iowa Department of Public Health for COVID 19 May-June 2020, Washington D.C. statistics internship sponsored by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget May- August 2008, Healthcare data analysis for large nonprofit healthcare networks in multiple states 2011-2019

Party: Independent

Election website: HerzogforUSsenate.com

Social media: Facebook, www.facebook.com/SuzanneHerzogforUSSenate/; Instagram, www.instagram.com/herzogforussenate/; Twitter, twitter.com/Herzog4ALLIowa; YouTube, www.youtube.com/channel/UChauMmDFR5tJ7AhHxO5cP2A/

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

Long overdue healthcare reform- a primary reason why I am running for U.S. Senate at this time. Neither major political party is offering the right solutions, or even taking healthcare reform discussions in the right direction. Access to private health insurance needs to be completely disassociated from employment to serve Iowans and Americans as it should. Your employer is not involved with your selection of car or homeowners' insurance and needs to get out of the business of health insurance too! We will never turn back coverage for pre-existing conditions. We cannot even begin to contain healthcare costs and provide fair access to quality, affordable care for all until we take this essential next step. To get the ball rolling we end the tax deduction for employers to deduct the cost of insuring you and give it to you to deduct the cost of premiums from your own taxable income. People who think they have good health insurance through their employer likely don’t understand how changing the market structure in this way would distribute risk better and lower the cost of premiums overall. Farmers, computer software engineers, students, artists, and even gig, full and part-time workers would all have access to the same affordable, quality coverage. Doing this would relieve downward pressure on American worker’s wages, unburden our nation’s employers and businesses, and create a more robust economy by decoupling a confusing, complex healthcare industry from our ever-evolving modern U.S. labor force. We can have a thriving, effective private health insurance industry that serves people better with a more competitive, many-payer system. It offers so much more than the corporate healthcare monopoly-priced system we have now, or any proposed single-payer system for Iowa’s healthcare consumers. My proposals would simplify the payment processes. Since the 1970′s more and more U.S. healthcare services are paid for with public funding. We can reverse that trend by fixing the U.S. healthcare system’s free-market failures- like monopolies, poor consumer information, and adverse economic incentives that promote high-cost, low-quality care overall. My proposals would establish the right economic incentives for individuals, insurers, healthcare-service providers, and public health to all work together to improve the health of our communities. This would also provide more reliable revenue to small rural healthcare providers. Then we could have more public funding left over to keep people from falling through the cracks- with reinsurance for higher-cost individuals, and other support programs. Medicaid can be made to be a more effective safety-net for anyone of any income level with a simple temporary annual income-based buy-in to access Medicaid services any year they are needed- instead of having to go bankrupt or have lower-than-subsistence level income to qualify for access. This would help fund Medicaid programs with more voluntary funding instead of more taxpayer dollars. However, the more popular option will likely be to select affordable, quality private health insurance policies with better options available to all. Simply adding a high-administrative-cost “public option” to an inherently broken system is the wrong answer. Republicans need to accept that market restructuring and adequate regulations to ensure consumer protections are essential. Democrats need to realize that their higher-cost, inefficient government solutions will not serve Iowans and Americans better. We need the input of healthcare consumers' choices to make the U.S. healthcare system more efficient and effective. Providing affordable, quality care for all must maintain adequate compensation for the nations' many healthcare workers- since healthcare employs more people than any other U.S. industry. (This topic is much of my life’s work so I could write a book- but Iowans would be best-served by sending me to Washington to help make this long overdue healthcare reform a reality!)

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

I would rate the national response to the pandemic as poor, and the state’s response as fair.

It is unclear what happened to the National Security Council’s Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense that was established to deal with global pandemics during the Obama administration when Trump reorganized it in 2018, but clearly, we weren’t prepared to respond as we should have been. As Senator, I would help provide oversight of essential federal government agencies to help establish an efficient, responsive, expert team to coordinate future pandemic responses. As a health economist, I researched the World Health Organization during my economics program at Iowa State. As a country, we really fail our own people by not taking a lead role in helping to guide that organization and take advantage of what it has to offer. One of our biggest mistakes early on was when the CDC decided not to immediately start using COVID 19 tests developed by Germany and approved by the WHO shortly after it had broken out. Instead, we lost precious time by opting for redundant development of our own tests- which was bungled. Losing this precious time kept us from getting ahead of the curve so we couldn’t contain early U.S. hot spots with testing and contact-tracing. But once that ship sailed, what we really failed to do on the national level was to coordinate limited resources to support states and municipalities most hard-hit right away. In hindsight, we can now see that we really should have focused more resources on protecting our most vulnerable communities. Long-term care facilities were lacking the personnel and resources they needed to keep residents and care-givers safe before COVID-19 hit, and we dragged our feet during the initial response. As a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer, I helped the Iowa Department of Public Health test workers at meatpacking plants and I filled in for long-term-care-facility staff who were sick or at risk several times early on in Iowa’s pandemic response. I was an emergency department nurse for 17 years before I became an economist, and I have worked on emergency disaster relief teams- including with FEMA in 2005 to help victims of Hurricane Katrina. The biggest problem with that response was a lack of coordination and effective communication between local communities, the state of Louisiana, and FEMA. This was a similar problem with many states during COVID-19 initial response. Governor Reynolds may have made a poor judgment call in employing a questionable entity to provide Iowa’s testing, but she was reacting to a lack of leadership on that front on the national level. The Governor’s office also could have communicated better and reassured communities with more transparency on COVID-19 monitoring and reporting processes. Reynolds did make herself available for questions and accepted accountability for her decisions. On the national level OSHA should have worked to rapidly establish enforceable protocols for worker safety early on. I can tell you from what I observed directly- worker safety was dealt with quite differently among Iowa’s numerous meat-packing plants. Observing best practices from the ones which took the most initiative to ensure worker safety early-on, and imposing that standard on the rest state-wide, perhaps would have helped to protect more workers from infection.

I am not for a statewide mask mandate any more than I am for the governor mandating how local school districts should deal with safely educating the children of their communities. Businesses and municipalities appropriately stepped up to require masks in public indoor settings. Human behavior is most effectively altered when local communities buy in to decisions that require individuals to collaborate. We all make decisions that assume some level of risk to ourselves and our communities daily. Government has to balance individual rights and self-determination with its obligation to help ensure public safety. At this point in the pandemic, with all that we have learned about the virus to date, it’s time to focus resources on protecting the statistically-most-vulnerable to severe illness, and determine ways to allow others to assume the level of risk they choose without jeopardizing public safety. Ensuring that the general public is consistently provided with reliable information and has access to the resources it needs for individuals to make the best decisions for themselves, their families and communities is key.

Early economic stimulus pandemic relief packages were appropriately passed by Congress rapidly, but intended-impact-monitoring should have been an immediate and ongoing objective. As Senator, I would be focused on that role at this time- helping to guide reallocation of aid where needed. I understand calls for more aid to struggling municipal and state governments, but we already have to evaluate the impact of the Federal Reserve’s historic intervention to purchase up to $500 billion in debt making direct loans to state and local governments authorized by the CARES Act. Additional aid to help sustain essential municipal services throughout the country should be made available by Congress only if clear conditions for potential repayment based on intended targeted services supported and monitoring of impact are well-defined.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

As a nonpartisan Senator, I would be negotiating an additional pandemic relief package less likely to be stalled in Congress. I advocate for an unemployment insurance (UI) package with a more targeted approach that would adjust to the state’s unemployment rates. Some states employ more people in industries hard-hit by COVID-19, and some populations have suffered higher rates of devastating illness than others. I advocate for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s suggestion to generally target UI supplemental benefits to 80-90% of previous wages for individuals. I recommend providing a $200-$500/week federal supplement to state UI, based on state unemployment rates- to be phased out when a state’s unemployment drops below 6%. According to Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), the “Lost Wages Assistance Program Payments” created by executive order August 8th is now implemented in Iowa and applications are being accepted. It says those receiving unemployment that previously self-certified that their unemployment or underemployment was due to COVID19 don’t need to take any further action to receive an additional $300 in weekly benefits including payments retroactive to August 1st. Though this benefit may bridge a gap for some individuals, the unreliable funding is limited as it depletes FEMA. IWD points out that this is the 5th new unemployment benefit that they have successfully implemented for the people of our state, but that “all of these programs must work together and in addition to Iowa’s unemployment insurance system, which makes implementation extremely difficult.” Members Congress justify delaying additional aid because they say that a significant amount of CARES Act aid remains unspent. People in need shouldn’t wait because Congress bungled or miss-targeted CARES Act aid. Senators have had plenty of time to do a quick assessment and it’s clear that the Main Street Lending Program targeting companies between 500- 10,000 employees have been a failure. Midsize companies are estimated to employ 45 million people and thousands of them have closed, but now more than four months after this program was created the funds have been barely touched. It’s high time to move and repurpose it to send it out to the many unemployed people who need the aid- since this lending program failed to preserve employment as intended.

As for those who are “in need of housing” (it is unclear if you are referring to those who have been displaced due to the pandemic and have been unable to pay rent or mortgage payments or if you are referring to the nation’s lack of affordable housing generally?)

I will assume we are referring to those displaced by circumstances related to the pandemic. Of course, many Iowans also lost housing to the Aug. 10th derecho. Iowa Legal Aid is among the best sources to help Iowans understand the CDC’s recent eviction moratorium. Those facing potential eviction need to present a declaration stating that they have “used best efforts” to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing and to make timely partial payments that are as close to full payments as the individual’s circumstances permit. These requirements make room to potentially target federal grants for renters and property owners that incentivize cooperation to foster the most adaptable immediate solutions. For example, landlords could receive federal grants for %80 of whatever amount they reduce monthly rent by from pre-pandemic levels to help renters satisfy their monthly obligation to stay in their unit up to a $500/month rent reduction for the next 6 months. A good source for people to determine if they may be eligible for housing assistance in Iowa is to check out USGrants.org and select the state of Iowa. Federal programs to help negotiate temporary housing for people in need until employment opportunities improve or retraining is completed could be negotiated with the hospitality industry to help utilize and compensate spare capacity during the pandemic.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

My reaction to that is that Iowans don’t have much to worry about on that front. Our county auditors and Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State (and President of the National Association of Secretaries of State) have worked tirelessly to address potential issues for Iowans. Especially if people make any real effort to vote early and verify that their ballot has been received by tracking in on the Secretary of State website, or following up with their county auditor as needed. Most Iowans have or will receive two absentee ballot request forms by mail this year, one from their county auditor and another from the Iowa Sec. of State Office. It would be great if all states met minimum standards for early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting requests as Iowa has. Congressional members were correct in insisting on more scrutiny of Postmaster General DeJoy and the Chairman of the Board of Governors of USPS, Robert Duncan as unfortunately Trump’s unfounded attacks on mail-in voting coincide with questionable objectives of these individuals with strong political activity ties to the president with concerns raised by postal workers. Now with DeJoy possibly facing new charges of unlawfully coercing employees with reimbursement incentives for campaign donations, it looks like Congressional oversight is having plenty of impact. I don’t anticipate ballot delays on the part of the U.S. postal system. The election process established by other states and their county auditors to date may be of more concern.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

Whenever we face challenging social issues such as these, I look to people who have spent their lives immersed in the ongoing battle as the real experts for answers. On June 1st- less than one week after the death of George Floyd, I posted a link on our campaign Facebook page featuring Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who spent 22 years in the NYPD before going into politics. He founded the activist group, 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement that advocated reform from within the department. He reports he sometimes marched in “stop-and-frisk” protests during the day, and at night he would put on his uniform and patrol the same protests. He advocates for training different cops for different roles noting, "The cop that I want with me when I have to kick in a door to go after a guy that has a gun is different from the cop that I want with me when I’m talking down a hostage situation. He also suggests more de-escalation training for all. He points out that policing for the most part has not evolved as society has. One of former officer Eric Adams most memorable statements is that, “police officers have two rights that no other person… is in possession of: You have the right to take life and the right to take liberty. You have to be held to the highest standards. Even the president doesn’t have those rights.” Healthcare workers are also held accountable for the health and safety of others- though we may not have to weigh those decisions with our own health and safety as often, or to the same degree. Still, I know that well-learned and practiced protocols definitely enabled me to do my job better and helped to ensure that the right split-second decisions were made.

I attended a Black Lives Matter event in Des Moines on June 8th to spend the day listening to other people’s perspectives and concerns. Having worked as an emergency department nurse for many years with many police officers, I believe that experience gives me useful insights as well. Some officers were amazingly dedicated, respectful, patient, public servants who protected the dignity of individuals as they performed their law enforcement duties. Others, quite frankly- were unprofessional and unjust. Once I complained to a senior police officer because a younger officer had threatened and badgered one of my patients who was unstable and was interfering with my ability to provide care. The senior officer directed the younger one to apologize and reminded him of legal protocol and his professional obligations when seeking to obtain consent for alcohol and drug testing (what he had been demanding from the patient). Each and every community has somewhat different law enforcement and public safety challenges. Still national, state and local standards for best practices can be established and adhered to. Police departments must be more integrated with other community services in a network that promotes public health and safety while enforcing the law. More funding will be required to establish these networks and develop collaborative protocols. Des Moines police have a mobile crisis unit to respond to mental health emergencies that is a good example of this. A federal task force can be established to help identify and promote best practices and positive developments throughout the nation. Federal grants may help incentivize their implementation. Minimum human rights, health, and safety standards can be established on the national level for law enforcement practices. Police unions may need to be over-ruled in a number of municipalities where new leadership needs to be established in order to change the culture of policing with a more responsive and integrated community approach.

