Decision 2020: Theresa Greenfield, candidate, United States Senator

Name: Theresa Greenfield

Age: 56

City: Des Moines

Education: Iowa Lakes Community College, Iowa State University, and Mankato State University

Occupation: Businesswoman

Experience: Small business leader

Party: Democrat

Election website/social media: Website, greenfieldforiowa.com; Twitter, twitter.com/GreenfieldIowa; Facebook, www.facebook.com/GreenfieldForIowa/; Instagram, www.instagram.com/theresagreenfield/

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

Health care is the number-one issue I hear about on the campaign trail. Iowans are worried about higher costs, losing their coverage, keeping rural hospitals open, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

In Washington, I’ll work to make sure everyone has access to the care they need. I’ll fight to protect Iowa’s Medicaid expansion, create a public health insurance option that folks can buy into, cap drug costs, and allow Medicare to negotiate with prescription drug companies to bring down costs. I will also always protect our earned benefits like Medicare. All Iowans should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live or how much money they make.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

Frankly, I’ve been frustrated with leaders at the state and federal level that we haven’t gotten clear guidance about how to combat this pandemic. We all want our state to get back to normal, but the only way we can get there is by listening to and following the advice of public health experts. We need to do our part by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

I’m glad Washington has gotten some things done, but it hasn’t been enough every step of the way. Iowans need more expanded unemployment benefits, paid sick leave, and relief for Iowa families, small businesses, and local governments to fund essential services. We also need more testing and PPE if we want to get back to normal, send our kids to school, and regrow our economy.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

The pandemic has exacerbated many of the challenges Iowans were already facing. I’ve put out two plans to put our working families and small businesses first during this pandemic. I’ve called for more paid sick leave for workers, more expanded unemployment benefits and direct payments, relief for small businesses, and help for state and local governments.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

During the pandemic, we are all worried about our health and safety, but politicians in Washington are trying to make it harder to vote. That’s just wrong. No one should have to choose between protecting their health and their right to vote. This year, that also means fully funding the U.S. Post Office. Iowans rely on the USPS for life-saving medications, running their small businesses, and voting safely. I also support the bipartisan John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Iowans can register to vote and request their absentee ballots right now. Voting by mail is safe, easy, and it is especially important for this election so everyone can safely make their voice heard.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

For generations, too many Black Iowans have faced social and economic challenges and unjust treatment. I stand with the leaders across our state calling for change. The time has come to take concrete actions to address the racial disparities in policing, housing, health care, education, employment, infrastructure, and economic development, and so much more.

